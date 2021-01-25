TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,014 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 186.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5,152.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $86.54. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.