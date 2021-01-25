Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.47 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 74,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.