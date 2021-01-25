Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 296 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE SJM traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

