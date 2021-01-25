$4.18 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post $4.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $7.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.25 million, with estimates ranging from $12.75 million to $188.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,693. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $2,088,432.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $801,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,734 shares of company stock worth $6,722,232 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 854.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.