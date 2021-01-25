$30.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $30.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.44 billion to $31.53 billion. Anthem reported sales of $27.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $120.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.72 billion to $120.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $129.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $126.85 billion to $131.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

ANTM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.47. 32,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,800. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC increased its position in Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Anthem by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 146,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

