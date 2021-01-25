Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $29.66 million and $131,386.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 75.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033856 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00147768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010144 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,132,620 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

