cVault.finance Achieves Market Cap of $43.36 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $4,336.31 or 0.12797811 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $43.36 million and $1.29 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00052350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00124936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00071907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00266811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036891 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars.

