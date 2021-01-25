Ambrosus Market Cap Hits $9.02 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $9.02 million and $1.36 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00052350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00069909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00124936 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.05 or 0.00740935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

