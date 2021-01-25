NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.80

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 130.80 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.36), with a volume of 3737466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.20 ($1.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.21. The company has a market cap of £609.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43.

Get NextEnergy Solar alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. NextEnergy Solar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.17%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.