Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 238,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. 158,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

