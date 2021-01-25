Einsteinium Achieves Market Cap of $19.63 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0888 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00420001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,186,938 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

