ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Holdings Trimmed by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,745 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $904,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTY traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 70,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $103.98.

