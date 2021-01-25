LifeSteps Financial Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after acquiring an additional 421,722 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.