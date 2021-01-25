VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,398,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 413,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 91,877 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,129. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

