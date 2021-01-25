iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 70.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.56. 166,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $166.36.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

