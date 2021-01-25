Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 2,074 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $13.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $721.79. 19,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,286. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $719.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $797,989. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

