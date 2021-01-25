Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $733.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

