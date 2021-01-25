Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 70 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Equifax stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.24. 6,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,221. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average is $167.73.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

