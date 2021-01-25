LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $506,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $22.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,878.38. 67,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,767.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,628.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

