LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,997 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 603,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $101.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

