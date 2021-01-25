LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.84. 12,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

