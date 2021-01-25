Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.87. 56,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09.

