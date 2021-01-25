Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.65. 95,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.