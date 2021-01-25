PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PTC is benefitting from continued momentum seen in average recurring revenue (ARR) growth amid coronavirus crisis-triggered acceleration in digital transformation by business enterprises. Moreover, the company is gaining from robust adoption of Vuforia-Chalk, Vuforia Expert Capture solution along with ThingWorx and Windchill platforms, as well as the Onshape suite. Increasing spending by enterprises on emerging categories like Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented & virtual reality (AR/VR) presents significant prospects for PTC. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, PTC faces stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market, which might dent its top-line. Further, ARR growth is likely to be impacted in fiscal 2021 on reduced bookings’ backlog at the end of fiscal 2020 due to ongoing pandemic.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.12.

PTC stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $132.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.48, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock worth $1,978,169 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

