InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 4,038.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.18 ($52.76).

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) stock traded down GBX 185 ($2.42) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,562 ($59.60). The company had a trading volume of 478,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,682. The stock has a market cap of £8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,758.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,316.59. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,147 ($67.25).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

