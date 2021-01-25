AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

ATRC stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. 6,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $59.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,257,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,263,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,514 shares of company stock valued at $9,830,096 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AtriCure by 35.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AtriCure by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

