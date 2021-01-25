Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.31. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.52. 98,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

