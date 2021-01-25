Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post $124.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.46 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $131.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $495.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.92 million to $495.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $520.71 million, with estimates ranging from $511.09 million to $530.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 2,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.