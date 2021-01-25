Decentraland (MANA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $100.35 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $253.52 million and approximately $100.35 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 47.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.13 or 0.00737203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.78 or 0.04213950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017144 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,920,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,050,868 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

