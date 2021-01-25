SnowGem Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

