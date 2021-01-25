National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock remained flat at $$36.38 during trading on Monday. 10,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

