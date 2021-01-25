Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.44.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,274,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,050. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

