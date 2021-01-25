Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.13.

TVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of TVE stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,564. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$1.83.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

