Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,195 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 688,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,933,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

