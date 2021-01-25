Strs Ohio Sells 68,467 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,181,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $89,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 331,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,885,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.