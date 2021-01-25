Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG.V) (CVE:LMG) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Shares of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG.V) (CVE:LMG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.18. Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 500 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (LMG.V) (CVE:LMG)

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal projects. The company primarily holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. It also holds claims in the pre-development stage Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

