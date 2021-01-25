Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.52. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Strs Ohio increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.50. 4,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,464. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.04.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.