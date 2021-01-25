Homeros One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.92 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $59.06 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036920 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

