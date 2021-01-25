MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.40 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $9.40 million and $267,454.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036920 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

