Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.25

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 3694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 420,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.98% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.