Investors Purchase High Volume of Globalstar Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 82,908 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 760% compared to the average daily volume of 9,640 call options.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $1.25. 2,221,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,950,770. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 770,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 328,758 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,921,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

