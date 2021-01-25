Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.39

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.39 and last traded at $77.39, with a volume of 990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after buying an additional 312,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

