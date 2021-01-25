Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $283.71

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $283.71 and last traded at $280.99, with a volume of 25404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.86.

Get Penumbra alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,019.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $485,371.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,589,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.