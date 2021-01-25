The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.25

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 2407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after buying an additional 633,238 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,836,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,164,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

