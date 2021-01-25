La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.08

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 7505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

LZB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,836 shares of company stock worth $12,375,383. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $1,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

