Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.34

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 35 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

DKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

