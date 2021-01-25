Casper Sleep Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,481 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,392% compared to the average volume of 386 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSPR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 130,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,935. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $336.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

