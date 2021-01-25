Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post $8.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $9.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $32.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.97 billion to $32.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $34.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $201.43. The company had a trading volume of 56,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 26,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 10,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

