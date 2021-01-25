New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,550,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570,595 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $319,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Bank of America by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 159,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 140,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

BAC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,845,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.