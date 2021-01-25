Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $900.29 and last traded at $879.82, with a volume of 694061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $846.64.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,033 shares of company stock valued at $82,793,823. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $718.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

